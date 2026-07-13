Melania Trump’s foster care bill faces uncertain future as Senate deadline approaches

Melania Trump’s signature foster care legislation faces a race against time as the Senate has yet to advance the bipartisan bill before Congress begins its August recess, despite the first lady’s publicly stated deadline.

First Lady Melania Trump is running out of time to secure Senate approval for her flagship foster care legislation before Congress begins its August recess, raising questions over whether the measure will meet the deadline she publicly set earlier this year.

According to the Irish Star, the Senate has less than a month to act before lawmakers leave Washington on Aug. 10, with the legislation yet to advance out of committee.

Deadline approaching

The Irish Star reported that Melania Trump urged lawmakers during a bipartisan roundtable on Capitol Hill in April to send the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk before the August recess.

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith said the first lady made her objective clear, telling lawmakers: “I want this on Donald’s desk by the August recess.”

The proposal forms part of her Fostering the Future initiative, which seeks to expand access to housing, education and workforce training for young people leaving the foster care system.

Senate yet to act

According to the Irish Star, the bill passed the House unanimously, and both President Trump and the first lady called on the Senate to move quickly after the vote.

“Hopefully, it will quickly pass in the Senate,” Melania Trump said during a White House congressional picnic. “I’m sure it will. It’s a great thing.”

However, the report noted that the legislation has not yet emerged from committee, while President Trump has not publicly renewed his push for the Senate to take up the measure.

Federal data shows more than 400,000 children are currently in the U.S. foster care system.

Sources: Irish Star, Politico