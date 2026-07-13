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Oxfordshire construction firm with £2m debt risks liquidation after creditor meeting

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
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Oxfordshire-based Gravel Rock Limited is facing possible liquidation after a creditors’ meeting, despite having worked on construction projects worth up to £75 million. The firm’s latest accounts show more than £2 million in short-term debt.

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An Oxfordshire construction company is facing an uncertain future after creditors met to decide whether the business should be placed into liquidation.

According to the Daily Express, Gravel Rock Limited, a construction firm that worked on major developments worth up to £75 million, held a creditors’ meeting on July 10. The outcome had not yet been published in The Gazette at the time of reporting.

Financial pressure

The Daily Express reported that the company’s latest accounts show creditors owed within one year totalled £2,000,427 as of March 31, 2024. While substantial, that figure was down from £17.4 million recorded the previous year.

The accounts also recorded a loss of £28,770 for the year ended March 31, 2025, attributing the result to remedial work and customer care costs linked to the Ashford Riverside Park development that were not recovered.

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Major projects

According to the Daily Express, Gravel Rock, part of the GRE Capital Group, was incorporated in October 2017 and has delivered complex construction projects across the UK.

Among its projects was the Ashford Riverside Park development, which included 246 apartments, 26 townhouses and a new public space.

The report noted that the company’s financial difficulties come amid broader challenges facing the UK construction sector. In June, Staffordshire-based Kingscroft Construction Limited also entered liquidation after more than three decades in business.

Sources: Daily Express, Oxford Mail, Companies House

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

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