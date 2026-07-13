Trump’s new vanity project draws backlash as critics liken design to WWII-era monuments

President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot “Independence Arch” has sparked backlash from critics who say the monument resembles authoritarian-era architecture and would dramatically alter Washington’s historic landscape.

President Donald Trump’s proposed “Independence Arch” has come under fire from critics who argue the planned monument would dramatically reshape Washington’s historic landscape and evokes the monumental architecture associated with authoritarian regimes.

According to the Irish Star, the proposed 250-foot structure has sparked widespread criticism online, with historians, preservation advocates and veterans questioning both its design and its impact on the nation’s capital.

Design criticised

The Irish Star reported that criticism intensified after MeidasTouch Chief Washington Correspondent Scott MacFarlane shared a rendering on X comparing the current view from the Lincoln Memorial with how it could look if the arch is constructed.

MacFarlane wrote: “The Lincoln Memorial. Before Trump’s Monumental Arch. Then… after Trump’s Monumental Arch is complete.”

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According to the report, opponents argue the neoclassical monument, featuring carved wreaths, golden eagles and a winged angel, would block the historic sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Legal hurdles

The Irish Star said critics have described the project as a presidential vanity initiative, with some comparing its oversized design to monumental architecture seen during the World War II era.

Although the proposal has cleared preliminary design review by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, it still faces legal challenges.

According to the Irish Star, a coalition of Vietnam War veterans and historic preservation groups has filed lawsuits arguing the project requires congressional approval under the Commemorative Works Act. The report noted that Trump has rejected that interpretation, insisting he does not need Congress’s authorization to move forward.

Sources: Irish Star, MeidasTouch