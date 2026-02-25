US gives ominous warning after Ukraine strikes on Russian oil port affects US energy sector: “We have taken note”

A Ukrainian attack deep inside Russian territory has sparked concern in Washington, not over military strategy but over economic fallout.

The strike targeted infrastructure linked to energy exports that also involve major US companies.

Port strike fallout

Ukraine recently hit the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a key hub for oil shipments.

The fallout has affected US economic interests connected to Kazakhstan’s crude exports.

According to Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s chief envoy to Washington, US officials raised the issue directly with Kyiv.

“This reach-out was not related to encouraging Ukraine from refraining to attack Russian military and energy infrastructure. It was related to the very fact that American economic interest was affected there,” Stefanishyna told reporters. “It did happen, and we have taken the note.”

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium operates a pipeline running from northwest Kazakhstan to Novorossiysk.

The route handles a significant share of crude from major Kazakh oil fields in which US energy giants Chevron and ExxonMobil hold stakes.

Diplomatic balancing act

The developments come as the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion was marked by international statements of support for Ukraine.

The G7 group of industrialized nations reaffirmed what it described as “unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence.”

The statement also praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to pursue a negotiated peace.

At the United Nations, the General Assembly passed a resolution backing Ukraine. However, the United States was among 51 countries that abstained.

Washington had sought to remove references to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity from the text, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Peace talks tension

US deputy ambassador Tammy Bruce said the Trump administration favors an immediate ceasefire, arguing that language focused on sovereignty could “distract” from ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained demands that Kyiv withdraw from four regions Moscow claims to have annexed, despite not fully controlling them.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted Ukraine remains resilient, noting that Russian forces captured just 0.79% of Ukrainian territory over the past year, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russia currently occupies close to 20% of Ukraine.

Sources: Daily Express, Institute for the Study of War