Mexico blasts US over cartel ‘lies’ as Trump threatens boots on the ground

A top Mexican official says the story simply does not add up.

When nations share a massive border, trust is everything.

A single secret mission can instantly ruin years of careful diplomacy.

Now, a fresh accusation threatens to spark a massive political crisis between two major allies.

A stunning betrayal

Right now, Mexican officials are investigating a highly sensitive international incident. The growing dispute centers on the dramatic 2024 capture of legendary cartel boss Ismael Zambada.

The situation exploded after the FBI recently displayed the aircraft used to transport the fugitive to the United States. This public exhibition quickly caught the attention of top leaders south of the border.

According to a report by CBS News and AFP, President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the growing scandal during her daily press briefing on Tuesday. She delivered a sharp warning about potential foreign interference.

“If one of the U.S. agencies participated in this operation, they would be violating international treaties and the (Mexican) constitution,” Sheinbaum stated.

Searching for the truth

Zambada was originally arrested alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez. Months later, the younger man confessed in court to a wild plot. He admitted that he kidnapped the older leader, drugged him, and flew him across the border to secure a deal with American authorities.

Back in 2024, the United States Embassy insisted that no American agencies helped pull off the daring ambush. But a top Mexican official believes the story simply does not add up.

“The versions are contradictory. Someone lied,” government secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez told reporters at a morning news conference, according to the original report.

Sheinbaum took the accusation even further. She questioned the official narrative and pointed a finger directly at an American diplomat.

Boiling over

“What agreements did that agency have, or who else participated with the criminal group?” Sheinbaum said, according to the Mexican newspaper La Jornada. “In this case, everything seems to indicate that the ambassador (Ken Salazar) lied.”

That single capture sparked a brutal internal cartel war. Thousands of lives have been lost in the fighting, and the political fallout continues to expand across the region.

In April, two CIA agents died during a drug raid in Chihuahua. The unexpected deaths triggered an ongoing investigation into potential national security violations.

Shortly after those deaths, American prosecutors indicted Sinaloa governor Ruben Rocha Moya. The Mexican president responded by demanding concrete proof before even considering an extradition.

Sources: CBS News, AFP, La Jornada