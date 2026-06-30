Michigan governor threatens to yank troops from D.C. over Trump mission

Michigan is not the only state caught in this bureaucratic tangle.

Parades and national holidays normally mean straightforward assignments for visiting soldiers. But the reality on the ground is shifting fast in the capital. Now, one angry state leader is threatening to pack up and pull her troops out completely.

A strict warning

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is drawing a hard line over her state forces.

She sent a firm letter to the head of the Michigan National Guard recently. According to NPR, she insisted that her soldiers must stick strictly to celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

Whitmer wants them kept far away from President Donald Trump’s controversial law enforcement operation. That separate mission started in late 2025 to tackle urban crime.

Caught on tape

The political tension boiled over after a recent video surfaced online.

Footage showed troops wearing Michigan National Guard patches walking through Georgetown. That upscale waterfront neighborhood sits quite a distance from any official America 250 festivities.

That unexpected sighting sparked immediate concern in the governor’s office.

“Please take all necessary measures to ensure the Michigan National Guard is only supporting the narrow and limited America 250 Mission and is in no way supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission,” Whitmer wrote in the letter obtained by NPR.

Neighboring states react

Michigan is not the only state caught in this bureaucratic tangle.

Four Democratic governors agreed to send personnel to help manage the massive crowds expected for the upcoming summer celebrations. But the federal government groups all incoming troops under one giant umbrella list.

Kentucky already pulled the plug on its participation.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky governor told NPR their single guard member was “diverted to the task force by the federal government without the knowledge or consent of Gov. Beshear of the Kentucky Guard,” before being called back over the weekend.

The final threat

Legal observers from the Brennan Center for Justice warned that separating the two missions on the street is a logistical nightmare.

The federal task force routinely conducts visible patrols through neighborhood parks and metro stations. But Whitmer refuses to let her 161 soldiers act as local law enforcement.

She wants clear answers immediately.

Without concrete guarantees from federal commanders, Whitmer said she will simply “end Michigan’s support for the America 250 mission.”

Sources: NPR, Brennan Center for Justice