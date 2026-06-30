World Cup fans warned as extreme heat could turn matches into a dangerous ordeal

World Cup hit by dangerous weather warning as temperatures soar to life-threatening levels.

World Cup drama is about to collide with a major weather threat as soaring temperatures sweep across large parts of the United States just as the tournament reaches its knockout rounds.

A powerful heat dome is forecast to settle over much of the central and eastern U.S., along with parts of Canada, bringing oppressive heat to several host cities and raising fresh concerns about player and spectator safety.

Temperatures could reach dangerous levels

According to Reuters via. the U.S. National Weather Service, the weather system is expected to push heat index values as high as 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit across parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

The conditions are expected to last through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, affecting cities hosting World Cup matches, including Toronto, Kansas City, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert warned that relief will remain limited, even after sunset.

“Even after the sun goes down, it’s still going to be very hot,” he said.

Reppert also expects New York City to experience its hottest temperatures since 2013, meaning supporters traveling to nearby New Jersey for the Round of 16 could face exceptionally uncomfortable conditions.

Player safety back in focus

The expected heat has once again sparked debate about player welfare.

Following criticism during last year’s Club World Cup in the United States, FIFA introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every World Cup match. Supporters argue the measure helps protect players, while critics believe it disrupts the rhythm of games.

FIFA has not announced any additional heat-related measures for either players or spectators.

Fans urged to take precautions

Not every venue faces the same challenge.

Atlanta, Dallas and Houston all feature retractable roofs and air conditioning, offering a much cooler environment once supporters enter the stadiums. Reaching those venues, however, may still expose fans to dangerous temperatures.

Emergency physician Alina Mitina urged visitors to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and remain alert for symptoms such as dizziness.

“Shady areas will really save lives in these types of situations,” she said.

Toronto has already activated its Heat Relief Strategy after Canadian weather authorities issued a heat warning running from Tuesday through Friday, underscoring how seriously officials are taking the conditions surrounding this year’s tournament.