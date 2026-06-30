Possible terrorist attack in Monaco injures Ukrainian oligark and his family

The oligark is reportedly in critical condition.

A massive explosion ripped through a luxury residential building on the Monaco border around 9 p.m. local time on June 29.

The terrifying blast severely injured three members of a Ukrainian family. They were inside the property when the device detonated.

Monaco’s Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, told AFP the incident was “likely a terrorist attack.”

He noted that, to his knowledge, this is the very first event of its kind in the history of the peaceful principality.

The crude explosive device was designed to maximize human harm. Mirmand stated that early forensic findings show the bomb was packed tightly with bolts and metal shot to boost the cutting force of the explosion.

Footage circulating online shows armed police officers in the street with several rescue vehicles on the road. Article continues below.

High-profile targets

Local medical authorities are currently dealing with severe, life-threatening injuries. Police told Le Figaro that the victims include two parents aged between 50 and 60, who remain in critical condition, and their stable 13-year-old daughter.

French media outlet BFM TV later identified the injured father as Vadym Yermolaiev, a prominent Ukrainian businessman. Before this revelation, reporters at Le Figaro indicated that one of the targets in the building might be a high-ranking Ukrainian oligarch.

The reports have not been independtly verified and the investigation is ongoing. Emergency services confirmed that four other individuals went to the hospital to receive treatment for extreme shock.

Hunting the suspect

Detectives are currently scouring the area to find the person responsible for the carnage.

A suspect was spotted leaving a package in the building lobby right before running away, authorities say, adding that it is still unclear, why that particular building was targeted.

The primary victim, Yermolaiev, is a former Ukrainian citizen who became a citizen of Cyprus in 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heavily sanctioned the multimillionaire developer in 2023, freezing his domestic assets and halting his financial operations for a decade.