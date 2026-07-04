Putin’s ally stabs him in the back in desperate bid to secure US fighter jets

The conflict centers around the controversial S-400 Triumf air defense system.

Geopolitical alliances constantly shift when advanced military technology is on the table.

Sometimes fixing a broken diplomatic relationship requires a highly creative compromise.

A new proposal might solve a massive headache for multiple nations.

America refuses to negotiate

According to Wirtualna Polska, Turkey desperately wants to rejoin the American stealth fighter program. The United States previously kicked the nation out of the F-35 development group for purchasing Russian military equipment.

The conflict centers around the controversial S-400 Triumf air defense system. American officials refuse to negotiate until the Turkish government completely disposes of the Russian missile batteries.

Finding a buyer remains extremely difficult. Wirtualna Polska noted that sending the weapons to Ukraine or returning them to Moscow is impossible due to strict neutrality agreements.

Turkish officials have spent years acting as neutral mediators between the warring factions. They successfully negotiated numerous prisoner exchanges and secured vital shipping routes across the Black Sea.

A neutral buyer

Reports indicate a new diplomatic path might be opening up in Asia. Wirtualna Polska reported that Turkey is considering transferring the advanced defense system directly to the Republic of Korea.

South Korea currently maintains a neutral stance regarding the ongoing war in Europe. This specific transfer would satisfy American demands without violating any existing diplomatic boundaries.

However, the proposed sale is reportedly causing massive panic inside Russia. Military bloggers and activists are furious about the potential technology transfer.

Russian officials know exactly how Seoul handles foreign defense technology. Asian engineers previously used imported technology to build their own space program and a highly successful domestic defense system.

Unlocking the secrets

If the deal goes through, foreign engineers will immediately tear the batteries apart. Experts predict that scientists will thoroughly examine the internal rocket engines and guidance software.

Wirtualna Polska pointed out that studying the advanced radar algorithms will give engineers a massive advantage. They could easily adapt current electronic warfare systems to defeat the newest Russian missiles.

Furthermore, this valuable intelligence will almost certainly flow directly back to Washington. The United States maintains a deep military partnership with the Republic of Korea.

American defense contractors could use this fresh data to optimize their own weapons. This would make domestic cruise and ballistic missiles far more deadly when targeting deep enemy territory.

Sources: Wirtualna Polska