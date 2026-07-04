Trump warns of Chinese ‘threat’: “We will not allow this”

He previously considered military force to secure the vital waterway.

Legacy is a funny thing.

Sometimes it means spending millions on sprawling new libraries, and other times it means fighting over trade routes.

This political spectacle somehow includes both.

Arriving in style

Donald Trump landed in a fresh Air Force One model on Wednesday. A gift from Qatar, the jet brought him to the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The tiny settlement of Medora hosted the inauguration. This quiet corner of North Dakota famously shaped the original rough rider’s views on conservation.

The American leader quickly abandoned historical pleasantries. He shifted his focus to modern geopolitical struggles, taking direct aim at Beijing.

A fierce territorial warning

According to WP Wiadomości, Trump claimed Chinese interests are actively scheming to control the Panama Canal. He made his stance crystal clear.

“We will not allow this,” he told the crowd during his amphitheater speech.

He previously considered military force to secure the vital waterway. Now, the fiery rhetoric is escalating. “And now China is trying to take over the Panama Canal and we will not let that happen,” he stated.

Talking to a ghost

The event also featured a bizarre technological twist. During a guided tour, the politician interacted with an artificial intelligence projection of Roosevelt.

He reportedly asked the digital ghost a pointed question. He wanted to know how the former president felt about past administrations giving the canal away for a single dollar.

This historical grievance smoothly led into another regional conflict. Bringing up the Spanish American War, the speaker pivoted directly to the Caribbean.

He noted that fuel blockades are putting extreme pressure on Havana. Trump confidently remarked that “after many, many decades, Cuba is coming our way.”

Fighting the highest court

International disputes were not the only item on the agenda. A major domestic legal defeat also stung.

The Supreme Court had just voted to protect birthright citizenship. By a six to three margin, the conservative majority struck down his executive order.

Trump promised he will personally handle the situation. Behind the scenes, the justice department is demanding prosecutors prioritize cases involving migration fraud.

The campaign trail continues to test his endurance. Next up is a trip to Mount Rushmore before he returns to the capital.

He plans to celebrate the Declaration of Independence in scorching weather.

“It will be about 107 degrees Fahrenheit on July 4, and I will go and give a really long speech to show that I can do anything,” he joked.

Sources: WP Wiadomości