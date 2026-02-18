Military police building collapses in Russia

What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region.

A military facility in northwest Russia has partially collapsed, prompting an emergency response and a criminal investigation.

Officials say casualties have been reported, though full details remain unclear as rescue efforts continue.

According to TASS, the incident occurred at a military unit in Sertolovo in the Leningrad Region, where a building used by the military police gave way.

Emergency crews from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and the Leningrad Regional Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the site.

A TASS correspondent reported that search and rescue operations are ongoing inside the closed territory of a training center, with access restricted to authorized personnel.

Emergency response underway

The surrounding area has been sealed off while responders work through the debris.

Preliminary information cited by TASS indicates that there were casualties, though authorities have not yet specified the number of those injured or killed.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko has instructed local authorities to assist the military in clearing the rubble.

Prosecutors involved

The Main Military Prosecutor’s Office said its press service is monitoring the situation following the collapse at the garrison in Sertolovo.

Representatives from the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the St. Petersburg Garrison have traveled to the scene.

Criminal investigations have been launched on suspicion of negligence and breaches of fire safety regulations, according to TASS.

Sources: TASS