Monaco bomb attack investigation widens as wife of Ukrainian oligarch denies reports

According to the Daily Mail, Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev remains hospitalized after a bomb attack in Monaco, while his wife has denied reports that she was among the victims. Investigators are examining possible links between the attack and alleged cross-border fraud investigations.

The wife of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev has denied reports that she was among those seriously injured in the Monaco bombing that left the oligarch fighting for his life.

According to the Daily Mail, Anna Yermolaiev said she was elsewhere when the explosion occurred and is now cooperating with investigators as authorities continue probing both the attack and the alleged criminal background surrounding the case.

Wife denies reports

Speaking to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, cited by the Daily Mail, Anna Yermolaiev said: “We are currently in a state of severe stress and are actively cooperating with the investigation and law enforcement agencies.”

Initial reports had identified her as one of the victims. However, Ukrainian media later reported that another woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the blast, while her 13-year-old son was also hospitalized. French officials said the woman remains in critical condition.

According to Monaco authorities, the explosion happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday as the victims entered their apartment building. Officials believe the family was deliberately targeted.

Fraud allegations

The Daily Mail reported, citing Ukrainian law enforcement sources, that French investigators are examining whether the attack is linked to an alleged €100 million call center fraud network that operated from Ukraine between 2019 and 2022.

According to the report, investigators are looking into claims that fraudulent investment schemes targeted victims across several European countries. Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda, also cited by the newspaper, reported that the attack may have been connected to disputes involving organized crime. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Yermolaiev and his family deny any wrongdoing.

Investigation continues

Monaco prosecutors are treating the blast as attempted murder rather than terrorism. Authorities are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance footage leaving a package near the apartment building before fleeing toward neighboring France.

The Daily Mail noted that Yermolaiev has been under Ukrainian sanctions since 2023 over business activities in Russian-occupied Crimea. The businessman has also previously been linked in media reports to investigations involving financial institutions, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Prince Albert II condemned the bombing, calling it “an odious act” and pledging that Monaco would remain committed to combating violent crime.

Sources: Daily Mail, Suspilne, Ukrainska Pravda