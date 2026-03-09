More EU citizens consider leaving Germany, study finds

A study reported by Polish broadcaster TVP World suggests a growing number of European Union citizens living in Germany are questioning whether to remain in the country.

Others are reading now

The research points to concerns about social integration, discrimination and rising financial pressure shaping how some residents view their future.

The findings also indicate a notable shift in migration patterns after more than a decade of steady arrivals, reports Anadolu.

Questions of belonging

Many EU nationals surveyed in the study said they struggle to feel fully part of German society. Nearly four in ten respondents reported that they do not feel completely integrated.

Experiences of discrimination were also noted by a portion of participants, with reports ranging from about one in six to more than a quarter of those surveyed.

The research also highlighted everyday challenges faced by some residents, including language barriers and problems having professional qualifications formally recognised.

Also read

These issues, according to the report cited by TVP World, contribute to uncertainty about long-term prospects in the country.

Migration trend shifts

The study referenced by the broadcaster was commissioned by Germany’s federal government commissioner for migration, refugees and integration, Natalie Pawlik.

Its findings suggest a turning point in mobility patterns among EU nationals.

According to TVP World, Germany is now seeing more EU citizens depart than arrive for the first time in roughly 15 years.

Costs weigh heavily

Financial pressures were another major theme highlighted in the research.

Also read

Housing emerged as one of the most frequently mentioned concerns, with a significant share of respondents pointing to rising rents and property costs.

Many participants also described the broader increase in everyday expenses as an important factor affecting their plans. Overall, more than a third of those surveyed said they are considering leaving Germany, while a smaller group reported already taking concrete steps toward departure.

Sources: TVP World, Anadolu