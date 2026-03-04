The gym supplement creatine now appears to have surprising new benefits

A new study suggests the popular supplement creatine may help the brain maintain performance during periods of sleep deprivation.

Researchers found that people who took a high dose of creatine processed information faster during a night without sleep compared with those who took a placebo.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Night-time experiment

The study was led by researcher Ali Gordjinejad, who investigated whether creatine could improve mental performance during sleep loss.

Fifteen participants were given either a creatine supplement or a placebo at 6pm.

Their reaction time, memory and thinking speed were then tested every two and a half hours throughout the night until 9am, reports LADbible.

Faster mental processing

Participants who received creatine performed better in several cognitive tests than those who received the placebo.

Gordjinejad suggested this could be linked to the way sleep deprivation places additional energy demands on the brain.

Creatine helps replenish phosphocreatine, a molecule that functions as a short-term energy reserve in cells.

High dosage concerns

The study used a dose of 35 grams of creatine, roughly ten times the commonly recommended daily intake.

Researchers acknowledged that this is a very high amount and could cause side effects such as stomach discomfort.

Such doses may also pose risks for people with certain health conditions, including kidney problems.

Further studies planned

Gordjinejad said previous assumptions suggested creatine would not work quickly enough to help after just one night without sleep.

“It was assumed that the body’s uptake of creatine cells is marginal, therefore it wouldn’t work for only one night of sleep deprivation – until we did our study,” he told the BBC.

He said future research will test lower and safer doses, particularly for people who regularly work overnight shifts.

Sources: Scientific Reports, BBC