More than 150 tankers stranded in Persian gulf after Iran strikes

Global oil shipments have slowed sharply after military attacks on Iran triggered a buildup of vessels in the Persian Gulf.

More than 150 tankers, including ships transporting crude oil and liquefied natural gas, are currently unable to transit the area, Reuters reported, citing tracking data from MarineTraffic.

The congestion follows U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday, raising fears of disruption along one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, reports WP Tech.

Strait under pressure

Dozens of additional vessels are positioned near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage controlled by Iran that connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), ships are waiting in open waters off Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, major exporters of oil and gas.

Greece’s Ministry of Shipping has advised Greek-flagged vessels to avoid sailing through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz due to heightened tensions. British authorities issued similar guidance.

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd said it has suspended sailings through the strait until further notice.

Vital energy route

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the most strategically important chokepoints in global energy trade.

Between one-fifth and one-third of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the narrow waterway each day, making it the primary maritime outlet for most Gulf producers.

Data from analytics firm Kpler for 2025 show that more than 14 million barrels of oil per day moved through the strait. Roughly 75 percent of those shipments were destined for Asian economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea.

China alone sources about half of its imported oil via the route, underscoring the potential global impact of prolonged disruption.

Sources: Reuters, Polish Press Agency (PAP), Kpler