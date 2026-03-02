70% of Ukrainians see peace talks as futile – “It will not end the war”

Most Ukrainians remain sceptical that ongoing negotiations involving Russia and the United States will produce a durable peace, according to new polling.

The findings suggest public attitudes have remained largely unchanged despite continued diplomatic efforts.

Public scepticism

A survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between 12 and 24 February found that 70% of respondents do not believe the current talks will lead to lasting peace.

Meanwhile, 25% said they think negotiations could result in a stable settlement, while 5% said they were undecided.

Compared with similar polling in mid-January 2026, sociologists reported no significant shift in opinion.

The results reflect persistent doubts among Ukrainians about Russia’s intentions in the conflict.

Reasons for doubt

In January, KIIS also asked respondents why they lacked confidence in the talks. According to sociologists, many pointed to Russia’s actions and official rhetoric.

“Ukrainians continue to be critical of the current peace negotiations and the majority do not have optimistic expectations for them. The practical realities in Ukraine, the Russian pressure on the front despite their massive losses, the Russian terror of the civilian population and attempts to freeze and leave without electricity in the cold winter, the uncompromising genocidal statements of the Russian leadership and more. leave little reason for Ukrainians to believe in the Russian desire to end the war in the near future. In particular, Ukrainians understand that if the Russians are ready to end the war, it will only be on terms that would be the actual surrender of Ukraine (and they will not accept anything else).

At the same time, Ukrainians remain open to difficult compromises and are ready to discuss them. but not at the price of capitulation,” KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi said.

How survey was conducted

The KIIS Omnibus poll was carried out via telephone interviews using a randomly generated sample of mobile phone numbers across government-controlled regions of Ukraine.

In total, 2,004 respondents aged 18 and older took part, all residing in areas under Kyiv’s control at the time of the survey.

Under normal circumstances, researchers estimate the margin of error for a sample of around 1,000 respondents at no more than 4.1% with a 95% confidence level, taking into account a design effect of 1.3.

They noted that wartime conditions may introduce additional systematic deviations.