More than 20,000 evacuated as wildfire advances near Bordeaux

Residents and holidaymakers are being moved from campsites and coastal communities as flames spread through dry pine forest. Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze while officials warn that conditions remain unfavourable.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from communities, campsites and other holiday accommodation on France’s Atlantic coast today as a rapidly spreading wildfire threatens areas west of Bordeaux.

The blaze began near Saumos, around 40 kilometres from the city, and has burned approximately 2,400 hectares in less than 24 hours, firefighters said earlier today.

The Gironde prefecture says evacuations have been conducted in several waves since Wednesday night. About 10,000 people were moved overnight, followed by further operations involving thousands of residents and visitors on Thursday.

Nine municipalities have opened reception centres, where more than 2,500 evacuees, according to the Guardian, are being sheltered.

Numerous roads leading towards the Cap Ferret peninsula remain closed to all but essential traffic as emergency operations continue across the popular tourist region.

No casualties or destroyed homes have been reported. About 700 firefighters and four waterbombing aircraft are working to bring the fire under control, but the prefecture says the situation remains unfavourable.

Holiday areas are being cleared

Sylvie, a visitor from Paris staying near Lège-Cap-Ferret, said that a neighbour warned her to prepare for an evacuation during the night. “We put the bulk of our stuff in the car boot and left.”

The presence of campsites, holiday accommodation and large seasonal crowds has increased the scale of the evacuation operation during the busy summer period.

Strong winds and extremely dry vegetation are helping the flames spread rapidly through the pine forest. Firefighters have reported flames reaching heights of about 10 metres.

The region experienced another major wildfire in 2022, when more than 30,000 hectares burned and approximately 50,000 people were forced to leave their homes and holiday accommodation.

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the current fire, writes the newspaper. Martial Zaninetti, the mayor of Le Porge, said machinery being used to clear undergrowth appeared to have started the blaze.

Crews continue their response

The evacuations come after repeated heatwaves have dried soil and vegetation across France. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez says more than 12,500 wildfires have broken out since the beginning of 2026.

A separate fire near Pontevès has burned 2,500 hectares and destroyed at least 10 homes. Firefighters said on Thursday that the blaze had been stabilised, although it was not yet fully under control.

Near Bordeaux, thousands of residents and holidaymakers remain displaced as crews continue trying to contain the fire and prevent it from reaching more populated areas.

Source: The Guardian