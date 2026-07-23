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Secret Service investigates one of their own over JD Vance travel leak

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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Secret Service investigates one of their own over JD Vance travel leak
U.S. Secretary of Defense, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The disclosure raised major security alarms.

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Keeping the most powerful families in the world safe is a demanding, unpredictable job.

When the grueling pace takes a toll, the pressure can easily build up.

But venting about those frustrations to the press can quickly cost a person their career.

Security leak

A Secret Service agent guarding Vice President JD Vance is currently out of the field. The officer was sidelined over accusations of leaking family travel plans to the media, according to Daily Mail.

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The controversy started after MS Now published a detailed story. The report claimed that the vice presidential security team was deeply frustrated by Vance’s chaotic schedule.

Anonymous sources claimed agents were fed up with the last-minute demands of protecting Vance, his wife Usha, and their three young children.

Scrapped plans

These sudden trips reportedly forced officers to drop their personal plans on zero notice. The article even revealed that Vance’s Secret Service codename is Bobcat.

It also exposed specific operational details. MS Now outlined a planned trip where Vance and his son were supposed to take a military helicopter to a golf lesson.

That particular outing was canceled because of severe thunderstorms. Still, reading about those sensitive movements in the news made White House officials absolutely irate.

Internal investigations

The disclosure raised major security alarms. The FBI, the Secret Service, and the White House all took notice of the glaring breach, the Daily Mail reported.

Now, the accused agent is on administrative leave and facing a serious internal review. It is not yet clear if they will face criminal charges.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn quickly defended the agency. “When US Secret Service Special Agents choose to join a protective detail, they understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility,” Quinn stated.

A growing crackdown

“Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job,” he added, emphasizing that the role demands absolute dedication.

The vice president’s team also released a supportive statement. His office noted the family is “grateful to the men and women of the US Secret Service who serve our country with distinction.”

This suspension comes at a tense time for the government. The current administration has recently promised to aggressively pursue unauthorized leaks to journalists.

Sources: Daily Mail, CNN, MS Now

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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