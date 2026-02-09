Toy giant faces crisis as factory closes and 350 jobs vanish

The small plastic figures were a symbol of German manufacturing success.

Now, one of the places where they were born is falling silent, marking a painful moment for workers and the region alike.

The closure has triggered anger from unions and deep uncertainty for hundreds of families.

Factory closure

The Horst Brandstätter Group, owner of the Playmobil brand, has announced it will shut down its factory in Dietenhofen, Bavaria, by the end of June 2026.

The plant employs around 350 people, all of whom are expected to lose their jobs.

The company said production of Playmobil figures will be transferred to other factories, citing sharply rising manufacturing costs in Germany as the main reason for the move.

Dietenhofen holds special significance for the brand. Since the 1970s, it was there that the iconic 7.5-centimetre figures were produced and shipped to children around the world. Local media describe the decision as the end of Playmobil manufacturing in Germany.

Union backlash

Trade unions reacted with fury. The IGBCE union accused management of betraying the workforce after years of assurances that production would remain in Germany.

“This is a colossal mess,” union representative Maximilian Krippner said, calling the closure “the end of Playmobil production in Germany.”

Union officials say they had repeatedly asked for clarity about the future of the factory, only to be met with vague answers. The announcement came shortly before a scheduled meeting with employees, which unions described as a “stab in the back.”

The IGBCE said it would push for negotiations in an effort to keep production in Germany.

Years of trouble

The shutdown follows a difficult period for the toy maker.

Playmobil has reported declining revenues for several years and recently announced its first financial loss.

The company has already revealed plans to cut up to 700 jobs worldwide, more than half of them in Germany.

Analysts point to changing children’s habits, fierce competition from digital entertainment and rising costs as factors behind the crisis.

For many workers, the closure of Dietenhofen feels like the culmination of a long decline.

Playmobil said it will hold talks with the works council to ensure a “socially acceptable” process for layoffs.

Other operations, including logistics in Herrieden and administration in Zirndorf, are expected to continue.

For employees in Dietenhofen, however, the assurances offer little comfort. “The last trust has been lost,” Krippner said, vowing to continue fighting for jobs.

Sources: Wirtualna Polska, IGBCE union statements, Super Express.