Right-wing rebels brand Trump’s foreign policy ‘America Last’

Political loyalty is a powerful force, but it always has its limits.

When core beliefs clash with party actions, even the most dedicated loyalists can reach a breaking point. According to Dr News, a massive fracture on the political right is currently sending shockwaves through the election cycle.

A sharp break

Two of the most recognizable faces in conservative politics have officially walked away from the Republican Party. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and media personality Tucker Carlson are slamming the door on their political home.

For Carlson, the move ends thirty-five years of party allegiance. The sudden exit stems from a long-running dispute with Donald Trump over the direction of the conservative movement.

According to the Danish newspaper Berlingske, this high-profile split is echoing loudly across the American political landscape. It highlights a widening gap between the president and his former allies.

Speaking on the ‘Can’t Be Censored’ podcast, Carlson made his complete refusal to cooperate with the establishment clear. “I will not support the Republican Party. There is no way I will support the Republican Party. I will not support the Democratic Party either. I don’t know what to run for,” he stated.

America last label

The anger centers largely on foreign policy. While Trump originally won voters with his famous “America First” promise, critics on the right now use a different nickname for his administration.

They call his current approach “America Last”, Berlingske reported. This faction believes the president prioritized foreign conflicts over domestic needs, arguing that he turned his back on his core duties to the country.

Specifically, commentators argue Trump put American soldiers in harm’s way just to satisfy Israel during recent tensions with Iran. Greene has shared similar frustrations during Trump’s second term, targeting both foreign policy and the economy.

Falling poll numbers

This rebellion comes at a terrible time for the president as crucial midterm elections approach this fall. The stakes are incredibly high because the current Republican control over Congress looks fragile.

Recent polls show a steady drop in support for Trump, with data indicating that nearly two-thirds of Americans are unhappy with his performance. People are frustrated by a struggling economy and rising daily bills.

Greene previously suggested that Carlson should run for the presidency himself to save the movement. However, network reporting from CNN revealed that Carlson claims to have “zero interest in running for president” while remaining a firm supporter of his close friend, Vice President JD Vance.

Sources: Berlingske, CNN, New York Times, NPR, CBS News, Dr News