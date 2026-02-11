NATO reassigns military leadership

NATO agrees new balance of top command roles.

Others are reading now

Germany is set to assume a larger presence in NATO’s senior military leadership under a new allocation of command posts agreed by member states, according to sources cited by German news agency dpa.

In a statement released Tuesday, NATO said allies had approved “a new distribution of senior officer responsibilities within the NATO Command Structure.”

“European Allies, including NATO’s newest members, will play a more important role in the Alliance’s military leadership,” the alliance said.

Sources told dpa that once the changes are implemented, Germany will hold more top-level positions within the military command structure than the United States.

US retains key post

Despite the reshuffle, NATO emphasized that Washington will continue to occupy pivotal leadership roles.

Also read

The United States will retain the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe, known as SACEUR.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, said the US has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the alliance.

The United States will also continue to lead NATO’s strategic-level commands.

European commanders

Under the new plan, the United Kingdom will take command of Joint Force Command Norfolk in the United States, while Italy will assume leadership of Allied Joint Force Command Naples.

Germany and Poland will rotate command of Joint Force Command Brunssum in the Netherlands.

Also read

As a result, all three Joint Force Commands at the operational level will be led by European allies.

Strategic balance

At the same time, the United States will remain in charge of NATO’s three strategic operational area commands.

It will also oversee Allied Maritime Command in Northwood, United Kingdom, as well as Allied Land Command in Turkey and Allied Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The planned adjustments will be phased in gradually over the coming years in line with existing staff rotation schedules.

Sources: dpa, NATO, Agerpres