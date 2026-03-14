Nearly half of Britons want King Charles to cancel US trip

A new public opinion poll suggests many people in the UK are uneasy about a reported state visit by King Charles to the United States. The findings highlight growing debate over whether the trip should proceed amid rising global tensions.

Others are reading now

The visit, which has not yet been officially confirmed, is expected to take place later this year.

Public opposition

According to reporting by The Express, nearly half of Britons believe the proposed royal trip should be cancelled.

A YouGov survey found that 46 percent of respondents oppose the state visit, while 36 percent support it going ahead.

Another 18 percent said they were unsure.

The poll was conducted on May 9 and included responses from 12,002 adults across the United Kingdom.

Also read

Rising tensions

The debate around the visit comes at a time of heightened tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Those events have triggered wider discussion in Britain about the country’s role in Middle Eastern security operations.

The UK initially declined to allow the United States to use British bases for offensive strikes against Iran.

Officials later approved the use of bases for what they described as defensive missile operations targeting Iranian launch sites.

Regional involvement

Britain has also contributed to defensive actions in the region.

Also read

Royal Air Force aircraft have been used to intercept Iranian drones and missiles.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy has deployed the destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean.

The Type 45 warship left Portsmouth Harbour shortly after the deployment was announced, with officials saying six weeks of preparation work was completed in just six days.

The move followed a drone attack that struck the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

Visit context

Reports suggest King Charles and Queen Camilla could travel to the United States to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Also read

However, the trip remains unconfirmed.

Criticism of the visit has also intensified after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump directed at British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Trump described the prime minister as “no Winston Churchill” and accused him of wanting to “join wars after we’ve already won”.

Sources: The Express, YouGov