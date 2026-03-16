US intelligence: China developing new generalion of nukes, first test conducted

New intelligence assessments in Washington suggest China could be pursuing a major transformation of its nuclear arsenal. Officials believe the effort includes advanced weapons systems and possibly a covert explosive test carried out several years ago.

Others are reading now

The findings have triggered debate inside the US intelligence community about whether Beijing is shifting its long-standing nuclear strategy, reports CNN.

Secret test claims

US intelligence agencies believe China conducted a covert explosive test at the Lop Nur nuclear testing site in northwest China in June 2020, according to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the assessments.

The alleged test occurred despite China maintaining a voluntary moratorium on nuclear explosive testing since 1996.

While US officials had previously disclosed the event publicly, its suspected purpose had not been detailed until now. According to sources cited by CNN, analysts later concluded the explosion was linked to efforts to develop a new generation of nuclear weapons.

Modernizing the arsenal

The reported test is believed to be part of a broader effort by Beijing to significantly upgrade its nuclear capabilities.

Also read

US officials think China is exploring technologies that could allow missiles to carry multiple smaller nuclear warheads. The country may also be working on low-yield tactical nuclear weapons designed for regional military scenarios.

Such weapons could potentially be used in conflicts closer to China’s borders, including situations involving Taiwan, according to sources familiar with the intelligence findings.

China rejects accusations

Chinese officials have denied the allegations and accused Washington of misrepresenting Beijing’s nuclear policy.

“This is political manipulation aimed at pursuing nuclear hegemony and evading its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities,” Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told CNN.

“US allegation about China conducting a nuclear test are entirely unfounded. China opposes any attempt by the United States to fabricate excuses for resuming its own nuclear testing.”

Also read

Growing nuclear rivalry

China has possessed nuclear weapons since 1964 but historically maintained a far smaller arsenal than the United States and Russia, which together hold the majority of the world’s nuclear warheads.

However, US intelligence agencies and defense reports say China is rapidly expanding and modernizing its nuclear forces.

A 2024 Defense Intelligence Agency report described the modernization as the fastest and most ambitious expansion in the country’s history, likely driven by long-term strategic competition with the United States.

Sources: CNN, US Defense Intelligence Agency