New book reveals Trump relies heavily on personal assistant Natalie Harp

The inner workings of political power often depend on people who stand outside the spotlight.

While top advisers often grab the headlines, daily companions can wield surprising influence. A closer look at a high-profile inner circle reveals just how intense these relationships can become, reports The Express.

The ultimate confidante

Access to power often shrinks over time, leaving only a few trusted faces. According to a report by The Express, a new tell-all book reveals that 80-year-old Donald Trump has found his ultimate confidante in his 34-year-old assistant, Natalie Harp.

The Daily Beast reported that she earned the nickname “the human printer” for constantly gathering articles for him. New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan noted that Harp uniquely cheered on Trump’s choice to add gold to the Oval Office.

The reporters described her enthusiasm during the redecoration process. “As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel,” they wrote. “When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight.”

Whispers of concern

According to the book, Harp left Trump emotional notes, including one that read, “You are all that matters to me.” Writer Michael Wolff claimed this worried insiders so much that the Secret Service viewed Harp as a “potential danger to herself as well as the president.”

Trump appreciated her commitment during the early months of his second term. He used a French pronunciation of her name when bragging to his team that she was the only one who truly loved him.

He openly contrasted her loyalty with the rest of his staff. “All of you will go off and make money,” he would tell his other staffers. “She’ll never leave me.”

Managing the fallout

That loyalty was tested during a public falling-out with billionaire Elon Musk. According to the book, titled Regime Change, Trump became deeply pensive after seeing a post from Musk.

The president felt abandoned by the tech mogul. “They always leave me,” the president reportedly said after several beats. “They always do this. This is why I can’t have friends.”

He immediately called out, “Natalie, get me my phone.” Trump tried calling Musk multiple times, but every attempt went to voicemail, leaving the president distraught as he noted, “He never doesn’t take my calls,”

Even when Trump grew frustrated with his inner circle recently, Harp remained untouched by his anger. The Daily Beast noted that she stayed in favor while driving some of his most controversial social media posts.

Sources: The Express, The Daily Beast, New York Times