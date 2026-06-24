Soviet flag stunt ends in brutal plunge from giant pine tree

The internet loves a blunder. When people try to make grand political statements on camera, the smallest misstep can quickly shatter the illusion.

A new viral video from the region shows just how quickly a patriotic stunt can turn into a painful disaster, reports The Express.

A painful descent

A strange piece of footage has been making the rounds on pro-Ukrainian social media channels. According to a report by the Daily Express, the video shows a man scaling a massive pine tree in an apparent attempt to plant a political symbol at the very top.

The climber slowly makes his way up the trunk, clutching a Soviet Union flag. He manages to reach the highest branches before disaster strikes. Suddenly, a branch snaps beneath his weight, sending him plummeting rapidly through the limbs toward the hard ground below.

The Daily Express noted that it could not independently verify the footage. However, the clip has gained massive traction after being shared on X by Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister. It first appeared on a Telegram channel called @karymat, which regularly posts updates on the ongoing war.

Slogans and salutes

The climber was not alone during the incident. Two other men, who are presumably Russian, stood directly in front of the camera while the stunt took place. They can be heard screaming and shouting in Russian throughout the short recording.

Before the fall, the men raise their right arms toward the lens. One displays a peace sign, while the other appears to give a brief Nazi salute just as their companion crashes down behind them.

Social media users quickly flooded the comment sections with mockery. One viewer joked that the video perfectly captured “The Rise and Fall of the USSR in 10 Seconds,” while another added that “more than a bit of alcohol was flowing there.” Another person simply commented, “I hope the tree is okay.”

The viral moment comes amid a backdrop of intense, deadly fighting on the ground. Russian troops have recently pushed into the strategic city of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian drones have launched retaliatory strikes on ports in Kerch and the Krasnodar Krai region.

Here is the link to watch the clip.

Sources: The Express, X, Telegram