New French bill outlines strict conditions for assisted dying laws

Deciding how life should end is one of the most deeply personal and sensitive debates a society can face.

Across Europe, different nations have slowly rewritten their legal boundaries surrounding terminal care. Now, another major European country is moving closer to changing its own laws on the matter reports Dr News

A historic vote

Lawmakers in France’s National Assembly voted on Wednesday evening to approve a landmark bill that legalizes assisted suicide. The new legislation creates a legal framework allowing terminally ill individuals to obtain a lethal substance.

Under the proposed rules, patients will generally administer the life-ending medication themselves. However, if a person is physically unable to do so, a doctor or nurse can step in to assist.

The policy comes with very strict safeguards. Only adult French citizens or official residents who suffer from an incurable, terminal illness can access the program.

Patients must also experience constant physical or mental distress. In addition, they must explicitly prove they are making a free and fully informed choice.

A deep divide

According to the Danish outlet Dr News, the sweeping proposal has deeply divided the nation. Supporters argue that the new law gives dying patients much more control and dignity during their final days.

Opponents are fighting back. Many doctors and religious groups fear the new law will endanger vulnerable citizens.

In fact, one Catholic bishop threatened to deny communion to lawmakers who backed the bill. Yet the lower house pushed forward, passing the draft by 291 to 241.

The bill still faces significant legal hurdles before it becomes official reality. France’s Constitutional Council must fully review the text, and the indirectly elected Senate will also weigh in on the matter.

The European landscape

France is far from the first European nation to explore this path. The Netherlands originally pioneered the practice back in 2002, later expanding the right to minors as young as 12 years old.

Belgium and Luxembourg quickly followed with their own legalizations shortly after. Meanwhile, Switzerland has permitted assisted suicide since the end of the Second World War.

Other countries like Spain and Austria joined the list more recently by passing their own laws. Even Denmark is currently studying various legal models to see if they should follow suit.

Sources: Dr News