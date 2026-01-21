New ratings reveal what Americans really think about Trump’s second term

Trump’s approval stuck at about 40%, poll shows.

A major U.S. survey paints a picture of broad public skepticism about Donald Trump’s performance one year into his return to the White House.

The AP-NORC poll, conducted Jan. 8-11, found about four in 10 adults say they approve of Trump’s performance as president.

As reported by the Associated Press, this figure has stayed roughly the same since March 2025, shortly after he began his second term.

By contrast, roughly six in 10 respondents said they disapprove of how Trump is handling his job overall.

Political analysts say the stability of these approval numbers mirrors patterns seen during Trump’s first presidency, when his ratings also exhibited limited fluctuation over time.

Sharp issue disapproval

On key policy areas, the poll shows stronger dissatisfaction. For example:

Only about 37 % approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 62 % disapprove.

Around 38 % back his immigration policies, with 61 % expressing disapproval.

Approval of his foreign policy and trade negotiation performance stands at only about 37 %, with about 61 % disapproving.

These figures indicate that majorities of Americans are unhappy with how Trump is managing several central areas of governance.

Context and commentary

The poll results come against a backdrop of contentious policy moves and political debates, including disagreements over immigration enforcement and foreign engagements.

Analysis from AP’s reporting suggests that many voters question whether Trump’s focus on issues like international military actions and border control matches their own priorities.

Political observers note that while Trump’s core base largely continues to support him, broader public opinion remains critical, particularly among independents and across certain policy areas.

The AP-NORC poll’s margin of error means its results should be seen as indicative rather than definitive, but they offer a snapshot of public sentiment heading into 2026.

Sources: AP-NORC poll, AP News reporting.