Hollywood pushback after White House posts Iran strike video with film clips

The clip blends battlefield imagery with recognizable pop-culture moments, turning a government message into a cinematic spectacle. But the unexpected mashup has ignited debate over politics, permission and the limits of using Hollywood in wartime messaging.

Others are reading now

A White House video meant to project military strength has instead sparked a dispute with Hollywood figures.

What was presented as a dramatic show of force quickly drew criticism from filmmakers and musicians who said their work was used without permission.

The controversy began, according to Deadline, after a prominent director publicly objected to the government’s use of a scene from one of his films.

Filmmaker objects

Ben Stiller responded on X after spotting footage from his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder in the video. The actor and director called for the clip to be removed.

“Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie,” he wrote.

Also read

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Deadline further reported that the montage appeared Thursday on the White House’s official social media channels. It combined footage from recent U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran with moments from film and television.

Rather than a traditional government announcement, the fast-paced edit resembled a movie trailer, cutting rapidly between battlefield images and scenes from well-known action franchises.

Blockbuster imagery

The montage included appearances by Tom Cruise as well as Bryan Cranston’s Walter White from Breaking Bad and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren from Star Wars, writes Deadline. It also pulled from several major action franchises, including Star Wars, John Wick and Transformers.

The video was shared alongside the slogan: “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY.”

Also read

It was not immediately clear whether permission had been obtained to use the film and television footage.

Disputes over licensing are not unusual when political campaigns or government accounts incorporate pop culture material without the creators’ approval.

Pattern of clashes

The episode is not the first time artists have pushed back against the administration’s use of entertainment in military messaging. Deadline noted that singer Kesha criticized officials earlier this year after her song “Blow” appeared in a TikTok post titled “Lethality,” which showed a jet firing a missile at what appeared to be an enemy ship.

Those conflicts have emerged alongside escalating tensions in the Middle East. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died during the initial wave of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, which also reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials.

President Donald Trump has suggested the conflict could last four to five weeks. The administration says the campaign aims to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capability, weaken its naval forces and prevent the government from directing military operations beyond its borders.

Also read

Sources: Deadline, Social media post by Ben Stiller