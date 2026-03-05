Trump approval slides as Iran conflict sparks new political pressure

Growing tensions in the Middle East are starting to reverberate inside the United States. As military action against Iran escalates, a new poll indicates the conflict may be affecting how voters view President Donald Trump. The findings suggest unease among Americans about security risks and the broader direction of US foreign policy.

A Daily Mail/J.L. Partners survey reported by the Daily Mail and the Daily Express found many Americans worry that the recent strikes could backfire.

More than half of those questioned, 55%, said the US attacks on Iran have increased the likelihood of terrorist attacks inside the United States. Only 24% said killing Iran’s supreme leader would make the country safer.

Those concerns come as the confrontation continues to spread across the region. Iran has launched drones and ballistic missiles at Gulf states and US military installations in response to the strikes.

Opinion turns more negative

Survey participants were also asked whether their views of the president had changed over the past week. About 40% said their opinion of Trump had become more negative, while 26% reported a more favorable view.

Economic frustration was one factor raised by voters. “Prices are too high, and now he has started a war,” one participant told pollsters.

Another voter pointed to Trump’s past campaign messaging: “He said he would be the peace President. Two wars in a few weeks?”

In the same survey, Trump’s overall approval rating stood at 44%. That is four points lower than the figure recorded just days earlier and the lowest level measured in the Daily Mail’s approval tracking since January.

Political impact builds

Foreign conflicts have often reshaped domestic politics in the United States. This moment appears no different.

The polling shift comes as the fighting intensifies following the deaths of six American service members reported after the strikes. Such losses can quickly change how voters judge military decisions.

Support for the operation still exists among some voters. One participant told researchers: “He eliminated a lot of terrorists in Iran. The world is better without them.”

Vice President JD Vance’s approval rating was measured at 47%, down three points in the same poll. The Daily Mail wrote he was among advisers who encouraged Trump to proceed with the military action.

That shift could matter politically.

Sources: Daily Mail, Daily Express