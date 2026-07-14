New York slams the brakes on the AI boom with a first-of-its-kind data center ban

New York has officially become the first state in the nation to enact a one-year statewide moratorium on new hyperscale data centers amid growing environmental and economic concerns.

New York is officially slamming the brakes on the explosive growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to a recent report from CBS News, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Tuesday implementing a strict one-year pause on the construction of new hyperscale data centers.

This landmark decision prevents state lawmakers and officials from approving environmental permits for these facilities, making New York the very first state in the nation to enact a statewide moratorium on tech data centers.

Protecting natural resources and utility bills

The ban specifically targets “hyperscale” data centers—massive facilities containing thousands of computer servers that typically require 50 or more megawatts of power to operate, along with a constant, heavy supply of water for cooling systems. Driven by the rapidly expanding AI boom, the demand for these massive computing hubs has experienced unprecedented growth across the state.

However, Governor Hochul stressed that this unchecked expansion poses a significant threat to local communities. “As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it’s my responsibility to take action and lead,” she said in a statement.

Establishing the strongest standards in the nation

The one-year pause is designed to give the state’s Department of Public Service the necessary time to create a comprehensive regulatory framework. The new guidelines will ensure all future facilities meet strict, consistent environmental standards before breaking ground.

Hochul emphasized that these new regulations will be the strongest in the nation, aiming to guarantee that everyday New Yorkers benefit just as much as the tech companies succeeding in their state. Once state officials finalize and implement the new standards, the one-year ban will be officially lifted.