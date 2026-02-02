No fatal shootings in Sweden in January for the first time since 2018

After years marked by near-constant reports of gang violence, Sweden has seen an unexpected pause. New figures point to a shift that experts say is encouraging, but far from reassuring.

Researchers warn that beneath the surface, organised crime remains deeply entrenched, reports DR News.

An unusual month

For the first time since March 2018, no one was killed by gunfire in Sweden during January, according to reports from several Swedish media outlets, including public broadcaster SVT, cited by DR News.

Official police statistics for 2026 have not yet been published, but Swedish media have so far recorded no fatal shootings during the month.

The contrast with recent years is stark. In 2025, 43 people were killed in shootings, based on figures compiled by SVT.

Cautious optimism

The development is noteworthy, particularly if it signals a longer-term trend, says criminologist David Sausdal of Lund University.

– In January, three shooting incidents were recorded, but there were no fatalities and only one injury.

Still, Sausdal stresses that the decline in deaths does not mean gang crime has disappeared.

– But just because violence has been reduced on some parameters, it does not mean that gang crime has been eradicated in Sweden – unfortunately, it is still very much alive and well.

According to Swedish police estimates from November, around 17,500 people are currently active in gang-related criminal environments.

Violence evolves

Although shootings have declined since peaking in 2022, Sweden’s homicide rate has remained relatively stable, according to SVT. Sausdal says this points to a shift in how violence is carried out.

– There are fewer shots being fired, but people have become better at hitting – and you could call that a form of professionalization of violence.

He notes that while inexperienced young offenders have previously carried out attacks, there are now signs of more seasoned perpetrators being used repeatedly.

– Instead of every shootout being carried out by a new person, we see that some of the same people are recurring – some of them can almost be called professional “hitmen”.

Limits of enforcement

Sweden has rolled out tougher anti-gang measures in recent years, inspired in part by Danish policies, including longer prison sentences.

But Sausdal cautions against drawing simple conclusions.

– Many of the conflicts in gang environments are about internal dynamics, where conflicts can arise that have nothing to do with whether the police have been present or not.

Gang-related violence, he adds, remains unpredictable, making it risky to assume that January’s calm will last.

