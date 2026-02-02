Trump forgets Melania’s homeland: ‘She comes from a faraway country’

Speculation around Donald Trump’s public behavior has resurfaced yet again.

Others are reading now

A brief exchange at a film premiere has sparked debate online and renewed questions raised by critics in recent months.

The moment unfolded in front of cameras, quickly drawing attention far beyond the event itself.

Documentary debut

Donald Trump and Melania Trump appeared together at the Washington, D.C. premiere of Melania, a self-titled documentary chronicling the First Lady’s life up to the 2025 inauguration, Newsner reported.

The film premiered on January 30 at the Kennedy Center, with several prominent political figures attending and walking the red carpet.

Trump had promoted the documentary in advance, though social media users later questioned reported ticket sales.

Also read

Despite mixed attention around the release, the premiere itself was staged as a major public event.

Red carpet remarks

Speaking to Fox News on the red carpet, Trump praised his wife, saying she had grown more confident during her second term as First Lady.

“That is something I’ve noticed also,” Trump said.

“She’s become more open. That comes with time. She’s doing a great job. She’s very popular, a very respected person.”

Melania Trump added: “I’m very selective in what I do, when I speak. And that’s my choice, and I’m mission- and action-oriented, and we had a very successful first year in my office as First Lady, and I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Also read

‘A faraway country’

The controversy emerged when Trump spoke about Melania’s background. Without naming her birthplace, he described her origins in general terms.

“She comes from a faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. Doesn’t have the problems that others have. But she comes from a very safe country, a very good country,” Trump said of his wife, who was born in Slovenia.

He continued: “It’s different, and she speaks many languages, very smart, understands what’s happening. And she’s a good influence on me.”

Online reaction

Social media users were quick to respond, with several accusing Trump of forgetting where his wife is from.

“He has no idea which country his wife comes from,” one user wrote on X.

Also read

“He forgot where his wife comes from… or did he? lol,” another said, to which a third replied: “He never knew.”

A fourth comment read: “Trump must be having trouble remembering who came from where,” while another added:

“Lol, he couldn’t point out Slovenia on a map. He probably thinks she’s from Slovakia half the time.”

The comments added fresh fuel to ongoing debates about Trump’s age and mental sharpness, which his critics have repeatedly raised.

According to Newsner, some medical experts and commentators have previously questioned Trump’s well-being, though the White House has rejected such claims.

Also read

Sources: Newsner, Fox News