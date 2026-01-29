Now we know, who tried to raise the American flag on Greenland – and it was not Americans

In fact, it wasn’t even a political statement.

An unusual incident in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, has drawn widespread attention online and across Scandinavian media.

Images and reports circulated rapidly after an individual appeared to attempt to raise a United States flag in Nuuk on Wednesday, prompting criticism and confusion about the intent behind the act.

Now we know, who attempted to raise the flag – and it was not an American or a Greenlander.

A staged attempt revealed

According to Danish TV 2, the person involved was linked to the German satire programme Extra 3, broadcast by Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

The broadcaster confirmed to TV 2, that it was in fact people from Extra 3, but that he only pretended to hoist the flag and that the scene was filmed for a satirical segment focusing on U.S. actions related to Greenland.

NDR said a fine was issued at the scene, even though the act was staged as part of filming and did not involve an actual flag-raising.

Reaction and apology

The German broadcaster stressed that the satire was not aimed at Greenland or its population, but at broader political issues involving the United States.

In a statement cited by TV 2, the programme’s editorial team said:

“The editorial team expresses its regret to the Greenlandic people if such an impression was given.”

Sources: TV 2, Norddeutscher Rundfunk