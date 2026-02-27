Nuclear deadlock deepens as US urges Americans to leave Israel

Washington has begun preparing for the possibility that negotiations with Tehran could unravel, even as mediators push for another round of talks. New travel guidance and military positioning reflect mounting concern that the standoff may soon escalate beyond the diplomatic arena.

Diplomats left Geneva on Thursday night without a deal. In its coverage of the stalled negotiations, The Guardian reported that US officials offered no public readout after the session — a silence that underscored how far apart Washington and Tehran remain.

The dispute has tightened around one question: What to do with Iran’s highly enriched uranium.

Tehran has refused US demands to ship the material out of the country and continues to defend what it describes as its sovereign right to enrich uranium. According to the British paper, about 400 kilograms enriched to 60% purity is now central to the talks.

That level is far beyond what is required for civilian energy production and is technically close to weapons-grade, which is why Western governments view it as particularly sensitive.

One proposal under discussion would dilute the stockpile to a lower concentration, echoing technical measures used under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The next round is expected to move to Vienna.

Technical-level discussions are scheduled at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency has confirmed that its quarterly board meeting will take place next week, meaning Iran’s nuclear file will be examined by diplomats from its member states as negotiations continue. Any eventual deal would require IAEA verification.

As those talks stalled, military planning continued in parallel.

In its reporting, The Guardian writes that the United States has positioned two carrier strike groups in the region, giving President Donald Trump the option of military action should he conclude that diplomacy is failing.

Shortly after 12:04am local time earlier today, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee emailed embassy staff with a blunt directive: Those who wished to leave should “do so TODAY.”

He warned that seats departing from Ben Gurion airport could fill rapidly and urged staff to secure travel to any available destination. “The first priority will be getting expeditiously out of the country,” he wrote.

Later, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-essential personnel and their families. It also advised US citizens to “consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available” and warned against travel to the country, according to the newspaper.

State Department issues broader travel advisory

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, traveled to Washington in an effort to keep negotiations alive.

According to The Guardian, he is expected to meet Vice-President JD Vance, who has expressed caution about another prolonged conflict in the region.

In comments cited by the Washington Post, Vance said: “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight – there is no chance that will happen.”

He added that he did not know whether Trump would ultimately authorize a strike.

Sources: The Guardian; The Washington Post