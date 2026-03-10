NYC Mayor speaks out after explosive devices thrown near gracie mansion

Tensions flared outside the official residence of New York City’s mayor over the weekend after a protest escalated into violence.

Authorities say explosive devices were thrown near the site, prompting a major police response and a federal investigation.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the incident publicly after a demonstration outside Gracie Mansion, where he lives with his wife, turned chaotic.

A spokesperson for the city told NBC News that the mayor and the First Lady were unharmed. “Thankfully, the Mayor and the First Lady are both safe, though the events are a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly,” spokesperson Joe Calvello said, reports UNILAD. (Mamdani’s post is screenshotted at the bottom of the article.)

Protest outside residence

The demonstration was organized by political influencer Jake Lang under the banner “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.”

According to reports cited by UNILAD, roughly 25 people attended the protest. A counter-demonstration titled “Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate” drew about 125 participants.

During the gathering, police say an 18-year-old counter-protester, Emir Balat, allegedly ignited and dropped an explosive device near officers stationed outside the residence.

Devices confirmed real

Authorities say a second device was also thrown during the incident. According to reporting by the Daily Mail, investigators believe the device was obtained from another protester, Ibrahim Kayumi, 19.

Later, Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the objects were genuine explosive devices.

On March 8, the mayor condemned the events in a public statement. “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mamdani said.

“Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable.”

Investigation underway

The mayor also addressed the use of explosives at the protest.

“The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are. I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe,” he said.

Police later discovered another suspicious device in a vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets, leading authorities to close the area and evacuate nearby buildings while the Bomb Squad responded.

Commissioner Tisch said the device thrown during the protest was “not a hoax device or a smoke bomb” but an improvised explosive device capable of causing serious injury or death.

Both Balat and Kayumi were arrested and remain in custody, police said.

The FBI confirmed that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting the NYPD in the investigation. In a statement posted on X, the agency said investigators are reviewing video evidence, conducting interviews and pursuing all leads related to the incident.

Sources: UNILAD, NBC News, Daily Mail, CBS New York, FBI statements

