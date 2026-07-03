Office of Government Ethics reveals Trump made 1.2 billion from crypto

When massive financial windfalls thrust public figures into the spotlight, the intersection of private wealth and statecraft always invites heavy scrutiny.

The Express reports that while answering tough questions about personal earnings is a standard hurdle for world leaders, shifting the narrative toward geopolitical competition can completely reframe the debate.

Geopolitical pivot play

During a White House interview with CBS journalist Joe Kernen, Donald Trump bypassed direct questions regarding his personal finances. The conversation focused on roughly $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency income that the president reported earning in 2025.

Instead of dissecting the massive windfall, Trump steered the discussion toward international innovation and foreign threats. He insisted that the United States must maintain a dominant position over global markets to prevent rival nations from taking over.

“And the way I look at AI, and the way I look at crypto, is if we’re not going to do it, China is going to get it. Most likely China, but somebody else. Japan, somebody else,” Trump explained to CBS.

Massive coin payouts

The president also shared an anecdote about a recent encounter. “When I was with President Xi three weeks ago, he greeted me and his first words were literally, ‘Wow, you’ve done a great job.’ Because this country was dead. We had a dead country. Now, we have the best country in the world,” Trump told CBS.

While Trump framed the tech race as national security, external reports highlight the specific sources of his digital wealth. The Associated Press reported that Trump brought in over $500 million through his business venture, World Liberty Financial, by selling governance tokens.

Official files with the Office of Government Ethics revealed an even larger payout from another crypto firm, CIC Digital LLC. This entity generated more than $600 million by selling meme coins featuring the president’s face, according to the same disclosure data reported by The Express.

Redefining technological victory

The emphasis on keeping an absolute lead in emerging sectors has drawn mixed reactions from global experts.

Speaking to the BBC, Greg Slabaugh, an AI professor at Queen Mary University of London, suggested that real success depends on deep economic integration rather than flashy individual breakthroughs.

“‘Victory’ is unlikely to be a singular moment, like landing on the Moon,” Slabaugh told the BBC. “Instead, what matters is sustained advantage: who leads in capability, who embeds AI most effectively across their economy, and who sets global standards.”

Sources: The Express, CBS, Associated Press, BBC