Teen shot dead in chilling late-night attack as suspects flee the scene

Multiple suspects on the run after 15-year-old is killed in shooting

Police in Barcelona have launched a major investigation after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot late Thursday night, in a case authorities believe may be linked to rival youth gangs.

According to the Spanish media 20minutos, The fatal shooting unfolded in La Pegaso Park, located in the city’s La Sagrera neighborhood, prompting an immediate emergency response and a large-scale search for those responsible.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene

The incident was reported at around 11 p.m., when residents contacted the Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra, after hearing gunfire near the park.

Several police patrols arrived within minutes and discovered the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Portugal Street in Barcelona’s Sant Andreu district.

Seven emergency medical units were dispatched to the scene, where paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators focus on possible gang rivalry

Early findings indicate the shooting may have stemmed from a confrontation involving youth gangs.

Catalonia’s Interior Minister, Núria Parlon, condemned the violence in a statement on social media, describing the incident as an example of “extreme violence.”

Sources familiar with the investigation told Europa Press that the suspected shooter was not acting alone and that several individuals may have been involved in the attack.

Search underway for suspects

Mossos d’Esquadra immediately launched a manhunt following the shooting, while detectives from Barcelona’s Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the case.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators they saw at least four young people fleeing the area shortly after the gunfire erupted.

According to local media reports, which have not been confirmed by police, the victim was of Colombian origin and had only been living in Barcelona for a few months. Authorities have not officially released the teenager’s identity as the investigation remains ongoing.