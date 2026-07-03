Trump comments put family business dealings under new pressure

Fresh remarks have brought new attention to the overlap between public office and private enterprise. The issue comes as financial filings reveal major revenue from newer ventures.

President Donald Trump’s recent CNBC interview placed his family’s business arrangement back under scrutiny at a sensitive moment: A new federal financial disclosure has already raised questions about money flowing through Trump-linked crypto ventures, branded merchandise and companies managed by his sons.

Trump discussed the issue with CNBC host Joe Kernen. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump help run the Trump Organization, the family company tied to real estate, licensing and other ventures.

Trump framed the situation as difficult for his children. “I feel badly, in a way, for my kids, because every time my kids do — if they invest in a stock, anything they do, because the presidency is so powerful, so big, everything,” Trump said on CNBC.

The comment did not amount to a legal admission of wrongdoing. It appeared to reflect Trump’s argument that his family’s business decisions receive unusual scrutiny because of his office.

A small company becomes the example

Trump used a simple example to explain how even a modest investment could be linked to government policy.

“If they buy a cupcake company, the energy to make the cupcake is sort of like, ‘How’s my energy policy?’” Trump said on CNBC.

He then moved from cupcakes to vehicles. “So, therefore, you have a kind of like — almost anything they do — if they want to buy a truck — if they want to buy, you know, they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information,” he said on CNBC.

The phrase “inside information” drew attention because of its legal meaning in financial markets.

Filings show large crypto proceeds

The interview came as Trump’s federal financial disclosure is also drawing scrutiny. Such filings can show categories of assets, liabilities and income, but they do not always prove final personal profit.

According to The Associated Press, Trump-linked crypto ventures generated nearly $1.2 billion in reported proceeds or revenue, including more than $500 million connected to World Liberty Financial and more than $600 million tied to CIC Digital LLC.

The disclosure also listed money connected to Trump-branded goods, including Bibles, sneakers and watches. According to the Irish Star and The Associated Press, Trump-branded watches accounted for $4.7 million.

Trump has said his sons oversee his financial interests while he serves as president. Critics argue family management differs from a blind trust because control remains close to the officeholder.

Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

Sources: Irish Star, The Associated Press, CNBC, Forbes