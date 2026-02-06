Olympians handed £1,000 phones on arrival at village

As competitors settle into life at the Olympic Village, social media has begun offering glimpses behind the scenes.

From accommodation to unexpected perks, athletes are sharing what daily life looks like away from competition. One reveal has particularly caught attention online.

Inside the village

The Winter Olympics are set to begin later this week, with events hosted in Milan. As reported by LADBIBLE, athletes are required to stay in the Olympic Village for the duration of the Games.

Over the years, the village has become famous for its strict rules and unusual stories. Past Games featured cardboard beds, which organisers said were designed to reduce the event’s carbon footprint rather than curb athletes’ social lives.

This year, competitors have been given standard mattresses, and social media platforms have once again opened a window into their experiences.

A surprise gift

US ice skater Emilea Zingas revealed on TikTok that all athletes are being given a free smartphone on arrival in the village. The videos are shared through an account she runs with her ice dance partner and boyfriend, Vadym Kolesnik.

The couple will represent the United States at this Winter Olympics and have been documenting their journey to the Games. Zingas told followers she was eager to explore the village and its facilities.

“Every athlete at the Olympics gets a free Samsung phone and I’ve never used a Samsung, so this is gonna be interesting,” she said.

Tech perks

According to LADBIBLE, athletes are being given a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The device retails from £1,049 in the UK for the 256GB version, with a higher-priced option offering more storage.

Modern throwback

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a foldable design reminiscent of early 2000s flip phones, though it includes a full touchscreen and an external display on the back.

The design allows users to take selfies using the rear camera while viewing themselves on the outer screen. Whether athletes will continue using the phones after the Games remains unclear.

For now, the giveaway stands as another example of the perks that come with competing on sport’s biggest stage.

