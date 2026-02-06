The weirdest items TSA still allows on flights

You won’t believe what TSA lets through security.

Airport security has a reputation for strict rules and long lists of prohibited items.

But a closer look at official guidelines reveals a stranger side to travel screening.

Some items that seem wildly out of place are, in fact, perfectly acceptable at U.S. checkpoints.

Antlers

Yes, actual antlers are allowed through TSA security.

Travelers can pack them in either carry-on or checked luggage, as long as the size fits airline requirements.

The TSA advises checking with airlines first, since oversized antlers may not fit in overhead bins or under seats.

Laser Hair Remover

Laser hair removal devices are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags.

While the TSA has no issue with passengers bringing them, travelers may want to consider whether packing a bulky beauty device is worth the effort for a short trip.

Light Sabers

Toy lightsabers are cleared for takeoff.

The TSA says replicas from Star Wars can be packed in carry-on or checked luggage, noting humorously that real lightsaber technology does not yet exist.

The Force, it seems, is TSA-approved.

Live Coral, Fish and Lobster

Live aquatic life can travel through security under strict conditions.

Fish and coral must be carried in water inside clear, transparent containers, while lobsters must be transported in spill-proof plastic containers that allow visual inspection by officers.

Microwave

Surprisingly, microwaves are allowed through TSA checkpoints.

Passengers can bring them in carry-on or checked baggage, although the agency strongly suggests confirming airline size and weight restrictions before showing up at the gate with a kitchen appliance.

Tattoo Guns

Tattoo guns are permitted, particularly for professional artists traveling with equipment.

Devices containing lithium batteries must be placed in carry-on bags, while other components may go in checked luggage, depending on battery type and airline rules.

Toy Guns and Weapons

Some toy weapons are allowed, but the line is strict.

Non-realistic toys may pass through security, preferably in checked luggage.

However, items that closely resemble real firearms or explosives, including realistic toy guns or fake grenades, are prohibited.

Cowboy Spurs

Cowboy spurs are allowed through airport security, whether worn or packed.

Though hardly practical footwear for air travel, TSA officers generally permit them as long as they don’t pose a direct safety concern.

Balloons

Uninflated balloons can pass through TSA checkpoints without issue.

However, blowing them up before screening is not advised, as inflated balloons may need to be popped during inspection, ending the celebration before it begins.

Body Armor

Body armor is permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage.

The TSA notes that while generally allowed, final decisions rest with officers at the checkpoint, who may deny items depending on security concerns.

