Oprah Winfrey reveals her birth certificate name was originally Orpah

Growing up, most people take identity for granted, assuming the name printed on their birthday cards matches official government records.

Yet childhood stories sometimes hide surprising secrets that only come to light much later in adulthood. A world-famous television icon recently shared that exact lesson with her audience, reports Onet.

A legal surprise

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey surprised fans during a podcast interview with host Keke Palmer by sharing an unexpected personal detail. In fact, her birth certificate features a different name entirely.

Her original legal name was recorded as Orpah. Selected by her aunt, the moniker comes directly from a passage involving Ruth and Naomi in the biblical Book of Ruth.

Spelling difficulties quickly altered her everyday identity. Nobody in her household knew how to write the ancient biblical name correctly, leading family members and friends to pronounce and spell it as Oprah instead.

The global star lived with the common mispronunciation for two decades without realizing the mix-up. According to Onet, she only discovered the official spelling error when she reviewed her legal paperwork in her early twenties.

Earning your freedom

Beyond her personal history, Winfrey sparked a lively online debate during Wednesday’s podcast broadcast while sharing career advice. Work-life balance took center stage as she addressed young professionals entering the modern job market.

Winfrey argued that young people should focus entirely on hard work during the initial stages of their careers rather than expecting immediate flexibility. According to Onet, she believes that early personal sacrifices establish the essential groundwork for long-term career success.

Reflecting on her own rise to global prominence, Winfrey noted that she spent years fulfilling professional duties that did not always match her personal passions. Taking on those challenging responsibilities allowed her to gain the financial and creative independence she enjoys today.

While many young workers hope to do only what they want right away, Winfrey remains firm in her stance. She insists that schedule control and personal freedom are privileges that must be earned through years of hard work.

Sources: Onet