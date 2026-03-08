Orban sends troops to energy sites, blames Ukraine for ‘oil blockade’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says soldiers have been stationed at key energy facilities after he accused Ukraine of deliberately disrupting oil supplies.

The move comes weeks before Hungary’s April 12 elections, with Orban’s Fidesz party facing a tight race after 16 years in power.

Kyiv denies responsibility, saying damage to the Druzhba pipeline was caused by Russian strikes, reports the BBC.

Pipeline dispute deepens

The Druzhba pipeline is the main route for Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia. Shipments have been halted since Jan. 27.

Orban has accused Ukraine of imposing an “oil blockade” by delaying repairs and claimed Kyiv is “preparing further actions,” including possible sabotage.

Ukraine says repair efforts have been hindered by continued Russian attacks, and that crews working on the pipeline have come under fire.

EU and regional response

The European Commission said there is no immediate risk of shortages, noting that Hungary and Slovakia have tapped emergency reserves.

Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said Croatia confirmed that non-Russian crude is being supplied through the Adria pipeline, which she described as having enough capacity to meet Hungarian and Slovak demand.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also criticized Kyiv, and his government said it would halt emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine until oil flows resume.

Political tensions rise

Orban has accused Ukraine, the European Union, and Hungary’s opposition of coordinating efforts to install a pro-Ukraine government in Budapest.

He recently vetoed a €90 billion EU loan package for Ukraine and blocked a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

Critics say the Hungarian leader is escalating rhetoric to portray the country as under threat ahead of the election. There is no evidence that Ukraine is planning attacks inside Hungary, and its forces remain heavily engaged along a 1,200-kilometer front line against Russia.

Sources: BBC, Reuters, European Commission