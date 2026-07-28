Pentagon official admits Ukraine is superior to the US: “It’s an increasingly difficult thing”

American defense officials openly admit they are years behind Ukraine.

Modern warfare is changing at a blinding pace. Massive militaries are suddenly scrambling to adapt.

Being a global superpower no longer guarantees immediate dominance in every category of combat, and one defense department is desperately trying to catch up to a smaller ally.

A massive production gap

American defense officials openly admit they are years behind Ukraine when it comes to manufacturing military drones. The United States remains stuck at the starting line.

Travis Metz is a key Pentagon official operating within the Defense Innovation Unit. During a recent interview with Reuters cited by Digi24, he detailed the harsh reality of the current market.

According to his estimates, Ukrainian factories will build up to seven million small attack drones this year. That equals roughly half a million units hitting the front lines every single month.

The United States paints a very different picture. By February, a massive American defense initiative had managed to order just under 200,000 units in total.

Struggling to scale up

Getting off the ground is the biggest hurdle for defense contractors. “It’s much harder to go from zero to 200,000” than it is to expand existing operations, Metz explained.

New rules are making the manufacturing process even more complicated for local builders. In late July, the government introduced a strict framework requiring military drones to rely on domestic supply chains.

Banning foreign parts creates immediate headaches for engineers. Companies participating in upcoming tests can no longer use imported Chinese battery packs or standard brushless motors.

“It’s an increasingly difficult thing,” Metz said regarding the strict material requirements. He noted that earlier American models likely relied heavily on imported foreign parts to function.

Bringing expertise home

To solve the supply problem, Washington is bringing foreign experts directly to American soil. Six Ukrainian companies recently received invitations to a military testing event in Colorado.

To win future government contracts, these foreign firms must build joint ventures with local manufacturers. Several major factory deals are already moving forward across the country.

One prominent Ukrainian firm has established a factory near Toledo. Meanwhile, another builder just secured a strategic partnership in New Hampshire. The ultimate goal is to combine battlefield experience with domestic factory power.

Despite the current production delays, Metz remains incredibly optimistic about the ambitious defense program. “I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t… be the world champion in this,” the official concluded.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24