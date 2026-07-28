Jeffrey Epstein’s secret girlfriend exposed in bombshell files

Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend could inherit up to $100 million, documents reveal.

Freshly released federal records have revealed extensive new details about the woman who spent nearly eight years at Jeffrey Epstein’s side, exposing the depth of their personal relationship, the financial support she received, and the role she allegedly played in managing parts of his private empire.

Karyna Shuliak, now 37, remained largely out of the public spotlight following Epstein’s death in 2019. Millions of pages of investigative files and emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice have now offered the clearest picture yet of her life alongside the convicted sex offender.

Records reviewed by The New York Times show that Shuliak was the final person Epstein called before he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019. Court documents further indicate that she could inherit a substantial share of what remains of his fortune, including a 33-carat diamond ring intended “for marriage.”

Relationship documented through thousands of emails

Thousands of personal emails released by federal authorities chronicle an intimate relationship that stretched across nearly eight years.

Correspondence shows the couple discussing everyday matters ranging from medication and contraception to skincare, while also arguing over their sex life. According to the documents, Epstein regularly sent Shuliak explicit material, and the pair exchanged messages about their relationship with unusual candor.

Federal investigators have not identified Shuliak as a victim, nor have they accused her of participating in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. Available records also contain no indication that the FBI ever formally interviewed her.

The New York Times concluded that Epstein exercised control within the relationship but that Shuliak nevertheless benefited professionally, financially, and personally through their association.

From Belarus to Epstein’s inner circle

Born in Belarus, Shuliak moved to New York in 2010 on a student visa while pursuing opportunities to continue her dental education in the United States.

Documents indicate that another young woman introduced her to Epstein in early 2011 after sending him photographs describing Shuliak as attractive. According to interviews conducted by The New York Times, that intermediary later said she herself had been abused by Epstein and had previously been encouraged to recruit other young women for him.

Emails suggest Shuliak initially resisted Epstein’s offers of assistance.

“I wish you all the best, and I apologize if I wasted your time,” she wrote after explaining that she could not accept his help because of personal convictions.

Epstein dismissed concerns about his public reputation, criticizing her for believing what he described as “rumors and stories.”

Despite that hesitation, records show their relationship soon intensified. Epstein paid for Broadway shows, restaurant dinners, helicopter flights over Manhattan and trips to his properties in New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Federal records also describe how Epstein became heavily involved in helping Shuliak enroll at Columbia University’s dental school.

After her initial application was rejected, Epstein contacted influential figures connected to the institution while suggesting he could donate millions of dollars. Although university records show his eventual donations were far smaller than initially discussed, internal communications cited by The New York Times suggest Shuliak received advance guidance before an admissions examination.

Following her acceptance, Epstein covered her tuition, arranged housing and even financed visits from her family.

“You are the purest man of all men,” Shuliak wrote in one email. “All your love and care, my parents, school, apartment. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING!!!”

Immigration arrangement under renewed scrutiny

Released files also detail how Epstein allegedly helped Shuliak remain in the United States after her student visa expired.

Emails describe plans for her to marry an American woman connected to Epstein’s staff, with the marriage later forming the basis of her successful application for permanent residency.

Congressional Democrats argued earlier this year that the arrangement may have constituted immigration fraud, while a report from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee stated that Shuliak’s former spouse later claimed she had been pressured into the marriage.

U.S. immigration authorities ultimately approved the application, allowing Shuliak to obtain a green card before later becoming an American citizen in 2018.

After qualifying as a dentist, Shuliak received licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Records suggest, however, that much of her time was devoted to Epstein’s business affairs rather than clinical dentistry.

Emails describe her coordinating maintenance work, overseeing household staff, organizing travel, purchasing furnishings and ensuring Epstein’s vehicles were stocked according to his preferences. She also reportedly assisted with negotiations surrounding a planned purchase of a palace in Morocco shortly before his arrest in 2019.

Authorities arrested Epstein on federal sex-trafficking charges in July 2019 after his return to the United States from Paris.

According to notes provided by Shuliak’s attorney, Epstein spoke with her by telephone roughly a month later from jail, telling her that resolving the criminal case would take longer than expected and encouraging her to remain resilient.

Her lawyer said Epstein urged her to “be strong.”

Hours later, on August 10, 2019, prison officials found Epstein dead in his jail cell. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

Multi-million-dollar inheritance remains uncertain

Shortly before his death, Epstein revised his will, leaving Shuliak among those positioned to receive part of his estate.

Although his fortune had once been valued at around $600 million, legal filings estimate that between $120 million and $200 million could remain after compensation paid to victims and other financial obligations.

Multiple heirs are expected to share the remaining estate, meaning the exact amount Shuliak may ultimately inherit has yet to be determined.