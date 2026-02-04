PM says Mandelson lied before US ambassador appointment

Starmer told MPs that Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” when questioned about the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

Keir Starmer has confirmed for the first time that he knew Peter Mandelson had maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier’s conviction.

He acknowledged this before appointing Mandelson as UK ambassador to the United States.

The prime minister said that knowledge came from media reporting and official vetting.

Prime minister says Mandelson misled him

Starmer told MPs that Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” when questioned about the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

Those questions were put to him both before and during his time as ambassador.

Starmer said the scale of the contact was far greater than Mandelson admitted.

“I regret appointing him”

Addressing the Commons, Starmer said he would never have approved the appointment had he known the full facts.

“If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government,” he said.

The prime minister described the episode as a serious failure of trust.

Strong language at prime minister’s questions

Under repeated questioning from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Starmer accused Mandelson of betrayal.

He said Mandelson had “betrayed our country, our parliament and my party”.

The remarks marked the toughest language Starmer has used since the controversy emerged.

Police investigation into alleged leaks

Starmer confirmed Mandelson is being investigated by police over alleged leaks of market-sensitive information.

The claims relate to Mandelson’s time as a cabinet minister under Gordon Brown.

Documents from the Epstein files reportedly suggest confidential discussions were shared.

Privy council membership removed

The prime minister said Mandelson had been stripped of his role as a privy councillor.

Starmer said he had agreed this decision with King Charles earlier that morning.

He said Mandelson had brought the privy council into disrepute.

Possible loss of title

Starmer also confirmed that steps were under way to remove Mandelson’s peerage.

He said the seriousness of the allegations justified further sanctions.

No timetable has yet been set for a final decision on the title.

Thoughts with Epstein’s victims

Starmer said his thoughts were with the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

He also referenced those affected by the 2008 financial crash.

Learning that sensitive information may have been leaked during that period was “beyond infuriating”, he said.

Security vetting did flag Epstein contact

Badenoch asked whether official security vetting mentioned Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

Starmer replied that it did, prompting further questioning of Mandelson.

Those answers, Starmer said, later proved to be untrue.

Conservatives push for document release

The Conservatives are seeking to force the publication of documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment.

They plan to do so through an opposition-day debate in the Commons.

The government has proposed a narrower release through an amended motion.

Starmer promises transparency with limits

Starmer said he wanted MPs to see the full picture of Mandelson’s conduct.

However, he said documents affecting national security or international relations must be removed first.

He insisted this was a necessary safeguard, not an excuse for secrecy.

Badenoch rejects security argument

Badenoch accused the prime minister of using national security as a “red herring”.

She said the Conservative motion already accounted for security concerns.

“The national security issue was appointing Mandelson,” she said.

Confidence in Morgan McSweeney

Badenoch also questioned Starmer’s confidence in his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.

McSweeney is seen as having backed Mandelson’s appointment to Washington.