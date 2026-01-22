Police investigate powder at Trump’s Irish golf resort

A security alert briefly disrupted operations at a luxury golf resort owned by Donald Trump in western Ireland.

Authorities moved quickly after a delivery raised concerns, prompting a coordinated response from emergency services.

Security alert

Irish police confirmed that an envelope believed to contain a powder-like substance was delivered to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, on Wednesday, January 21.

A cordon was immediately put in place around the resort as a precaution.

An Garda Síochána responded alongside the Irish Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, according to the Press Association.

Package assessed

After examination, the package was declared safe and the security cordon was lifted. A Garda spokesperson said:

“The package was subsequently deemed safe and the cordon has been lifted. Investigations are ongoing.”

The hotel was not evacuated during the incident. The resort is currently closed for the winter season.

High-profile timing

The alert came as members of the Trump family were in Ireland.

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, had stayed at the Doonbeg hotel after arriving in Dublin on January 20.

The Irish Mirror reported that Eric Trump left the resort early the following morning and travelled to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

Previous incidents

The Doonbeg resort has previously been the subject of security concerns, including a past bomb threat that also led to a police investigation.

On that occasion, searches found nothing suspicious.

The five-star property is scheduled to host the Irish Open later this year, an event Eric Trump recently promoted in a social media post showing an aerial image of the course.

Davos backdrop

Donald Trump and Eric Trump are currently in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, which runs from January 19 to January 23 under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.”

During his speech at the summit, Trump criticised Europe’s direction and reiterated his stance on Greenland, following earlier threats of tariffs against several European countries opposed to his plans.

While authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing risk at the Doonbeg resort, police said inquiries into the delivery of the suspicious envelope are continuing.

No further details about the contents or origin of the package have been released.

Sources: Press Association, Mirror