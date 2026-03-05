Polls show, US public support for Iran-war comes down to its length

Trump has said, the war is projected to last four to five weeks.

The war between the US, Israel, and Iran broke out last Saturday, meaning it has not even been a week since the launch of “Operation Epic Fury” (the codename for the operation).

But as Donald Trump campaigned on not dragging the US into another drawn-out war, parts of the MAGA base are starting to fear that Iran will become the new Afghanistan.

According to Al Jazeera, Donald Trump said on Monday, March 2, that “Operation Epic Fury” was projected to last four to five weeks, but added that the US military has the “capability to go far longer than that.”

But if he wants to gain the support of the US public, he might want to end the war sooner rather than later.

Less than one week

A YouGov poll published on Thursday, March 5, shows that 47% of the 5,233 US adults asked “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the conflict in Iran if it is finished in less than a week.

28% “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove if this is the case.

25% said they were not sure.

But what if the war drags on? Article continues below.

YouGov poll, “If the US conflict with Iran finishes in less than a week, do you think you would approve or disapprove of it”, 5233 US adults asked

More than two months

If the war drags on and lasts more than two months, however, public support for the conflict will look very different.

According to data from YouGov, only 27% of US adults would “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the conflict.

And more than half, 51%, would “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove.

22% said they were not sure.

YouGov poll, “If the US conflict with Iran lasts more than two months, do you think you would approve or disapprove of it”, 5233 US adults asked

Sources: YouGov polls, Al Jazeera