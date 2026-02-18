Putin throws wrench into peace talks: Demands NATO scrap Ukraine pledge

Russia is seeking formal guarantees from NATO as part of negotiations over ending the war in Ukraine.

At the center of Moscow’s demand is a decision taken nearly two decades ago that continues to shape Europe’s security debate.

Demand For Guarantees

The Russian Embassy in Belgium told Izvestia that Moscow wants a written commitment from NATO that the alliance will not expand further east.

According to the Digi24, Russia also insists that NATO revoke its 2008 Bucharest summit declaration stating that Ukraine and Georgia “will become members” of the alliance in the future.

The embassy argued that legal guarantees are necessary because previous verbal assurances about limiting expansion were later ignored.

Disputed Promises

Russian officials have long claimed that Western leaders assured the Soviet Union during German reunification that NATO would not move eastward.

The embassy said documentary proof of such assurances exists in Western state archives but has not been made public.

NATO officials have repeatedly rejected the allegation that binding promises were made.

War And Conditions

Before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow submitted draft security proposals to Washington that included a demand to halt NATO enlargement.

Reuters reported last year, citing sources familiar with negotiations, that President Vladimir Putin sought written guarantees on NATO’s non-expansion and Ukraine’s neutral status as conditions to end the war.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump later signaled it would not pursue Ukrainian membership in NATO, instead floating alternative security arrangements.

Alliance Expansion

Putin has frequently said the West “deceived” and “disappointed” Russia by enlarging NATO.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has countered that the alliance does not force expansion.

“No, the East decides to join NATO,” he said, describing the process as “democratic and free.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have joined NATO.

Their accession nearly doubled Russia’s border with alliance countries to about 3,000 kilometers and strengthened NATO’s position in the Baltic region.

Sources: Digi24, Izvestia, Reuters