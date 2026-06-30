Fox News mocked for latest Trump-opinion: Viewers can see with their own eyes that it’s not true

Fox News tries to paint a rosy picture of Trump’s event – viewers immediately spot the problem

Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair was designed to celebrate patriotism, entertainment and American culture. Days after opening its gates, however, much of the conversation has shifted toward something far less festive.

Videos circulating online have sparked widespread debate over attendance at the Washington, D.C. event, with critics arguing that the crowds appear much smaller than expected. Fox News has also come under fire after viewers accused the network of painting a rosier picture than the footage itself suggested.

Social media seizes on attendance

The latest wave of reactions followed a Fox News segment covering “MAHA Monday” at the fair.

While the broadcaster highlighted the event in a positive light, many users on X focused instead on what they described as thin crowds.

“I attended a funeral over the weekend with higher turnout, but the vibe was similar,” one user wrote.

Another added:

“I don’t know that I would use the term ‘crowd.’ I think we might say that there was a smattering of attendees.”

Other social media users suggested camera angles had been carefully chosen to make the event appear busier than it was, although no evidence has been presented to support those claims.

Fair has faced multiple setbacks

The Great American State Fair opened on June 24 but has struggled to avoid negative headlines.

Among the biggest setbacks was the cancellation of Vanilla Ice’s scheduled performance on June 26 after severe weather forced organizers to call off the concert.

White House presents a different picture

Despite the criticism online, the White House has continued to highlight the event in a positive light.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave, shared photos from the fair with her one-year-old son, Nicholas. The images showed the pair posing near the Ferris wheel and visiting an exhibit featuring baby chicks.

Her posts arrived as debate over the fair’s turnout continued to dominate discussion across social media.

(Snopes.com)