Post-war period will be even more difficult for Russia, Ukranian commander says

The Kremlin will have some explaining to do when confronted by the Russian population.

Russia may find the aftermath of the war more challenging than the fighting itself, according to the commander of Ukraine’s National Guard, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Pivnenko.

In an interview with the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen, Pivnenko argued that Moscow will ultimately have to justify the human and economic cost of its invasion to its own population.

He pointed to heavy Russian losses and described entire regions where few men of draft age remain.

“The post-war period will be even more difficult for them,” he said, referring to the Kremlin.

Hero of Ukraine

Pivnenko, who has led the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) since July 2023, previously commanded forces in the east, including operations around Kharkiv and Bakhmut.

Awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, he has played a central role in some of the war’s most intense battles.

He defined a Ukrainian military victory as the eventual restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, while acknowledging that such an outcome may take years, even decades.

For now, he said, the immediate priority is survival and securing a ceasefire.

Can hold out for years

Despite Russia’s numerical advantage, Pivnenko argued that the conflict cannot be decided by manpower alone. Instead, he stressed sustained economic pressure on Moscow and continued military assistance from Western partners, including Europe and the United States.

With that backing, he said, Ukraine could continue defending itself for at least another one to two years, and potentially longer.

He rejected suggestions that Ukraine faces imminent defeat without a rapid ceasefire, saying the country is capable of fighting on for years if necessary. At the same time, he emphasized that wars should ultimately end, describing the loss of life over territory and resources as unjustifiable.

Ukraine’s core objective, he said, remains preserving its land and its people.

Sources: BBC